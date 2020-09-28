Today’s Birthday (09/28/20). Domestic joys brighten this year. Apply disciplined routines for household thriving. Save for the unexpected. Winter obstacles to your educational journey motivate productivity with writing, publishing and creative projects. Polish, revise and edit next summer, before making a wonderful discovery. Home and family feed your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and revise plans. Articulate your vision. Plan your moves to fulfill that dream. Recharge from recent activities. Consider backups and alternatives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Check public opinion. Advance your plans through community networks of friends and allies. Make an important connection. Share what you’re learning. Collaborate together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your responsible professional leadership flowers. Someone important is paying attention. Passion takes your work to the next level. Focus on love to grow it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Exploratory rambles reveal treasure. Your research takes a fascinating twist. Advance on plans laid earlier. Monitor scientific data and statistics. Expand territory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate terms and potentials. Monitor financial statements, budgets and spreadsheets. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Encourage another to succeed. Plant seeds for future growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Earn a satisfying victory together. Someone finds it very attractive when you do the dishes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with coaches, doctors and mentors to raise the level of your physical performance. Keep your eye on the ball. Practice pays off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun without taking expensive risks. Relax and savor simple pleasures like sunsets or grass on bare feet. Express romantic gestures and pass secret messages.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work out plans and budgets for domestic renovation. Imagine color schemes, storage and lighting solutions. Come up with simple ways to meet family needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Learn your subject by teaching it. Discover the solution to a puzzle. Articulate a simple, powerful message, and spread it far and wide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Find a lucrative venture. Keep providing the valuable results that you’re known for. Grow your income through consistent positive performance. Your work is gaining attention.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. You’re ready to make positive improvements. Pursue a personal dream or ambition, one step at a time.