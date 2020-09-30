Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County seniors and your families, too. We are ready for fall and have quite a few fun things going on in October. But to wrap up Senior Center Month, join us for donuts and coffee on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

We have BINGO on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.. No limit on cards and the cost is $1 per card. Join Sue Knight and the Finney County Senior Association on Friday evening for a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. Sue’s entertainment will be the Half-Fast Singers. Plan now to join us for our monthly breakfast on Oct. 22 at 8:30am. Call Della to get yourself signed up for our tasty breakfast.

The fall season is upon us and it is time to be thinking about your health. Contact your doctor about getting your annual flu shot soon. Your clinic, the local health department, and local pharmacies are all options for getting your 2020 flu shot. Call ahead to schedule a time. For those of you on Medicare, nearly all the time, your flu shot is covered in full. Most health insurance policies also cover all or part of your flu shot.

Medicare Open Enrollment begins on Oct. 15. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have volunteers to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment. This is a change from last year. The Senior Center is not doing the scheduling this year. It is also possible for you to go online and sign up, independently.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Donuts and coffee, 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Association covered dish supper (entertainment by Half-Fast Singers), 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Senior Voice Committee meeting, 12:45 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas and pudding.

Friday, Oct. 2: Open-face hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Oct. 5: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans and fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, corn and Oreo cookie.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Homemade chicken and rice soup, cheeseburger, celery with peanut butter and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.