Today’s Birthday (10/19/20). Positive change starts at home this year. Consistent action maintains domestic harmony. Changes with educational or travel priorities this winter inspire renewed creative passion. Polish and refine artistic or communication projects next summer, before new research doors open. Savor domestic arts, crafts and comforts with family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue an interesting educational opportunity. Study and learn new tricks. Explore subjects of personal passion. Your theory gets challenged by application. Investigate possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review financial reserves. Monitor shared accounts for growth. Navigate unexpected circumstances together. Strategize to navigate an obstacle. Put love into your shared venture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance can develop. Notice what you love to grow it. Avoid jealousies or controversy. Adapt to a surprise. Make plans together. Imagine possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and move. Evaluate and respect physical limitations. Don’t force things. Prioritize health, energy and vitality. Put love into your work and it flowers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on fun projects. Follow your heart. Romantic possibilities arise in conversation. Adapt to changes together. Connect at a deeper level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Improve your process and increase your yield. Try new recipes and ideas. Nurture your garden and harvest the goodness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. Don’t launch until conditions improve. Prepare and polish. Edit and revise. Consider graphics and illustration. Share when ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into a profitable groove. Focus on the part of the work that you love. Monitor conditions and launch initiatives after preparations are complete.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and creative. Develop a passion project. Don’t push against a brick wall. Look for hidden doors. Focus on what you love to grow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Stay close to home. Peaceful spaces inspire creativity. Get lost in a beautiful dream. Update plans to fit your new vision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Inspire others by example. Listen to intuition and the grapevine. Share useful information. Connect friends who need to know each other. Collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Crazy professional ambitions seem suddenly possible, although conditions are unstable. Prepare a project for inspection. Do the important backstage work. Anticipate different scenarios.