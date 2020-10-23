Today’s Birthday (10/23/20). Fortune favors communication and networking this year. Create a masterpiece with steady, disciplined actions. Resolve a shared financial challenge this winter, inspiring a lucrative phase. Adapt to income fluctuations next summer, before a collaborative effort pays off. Create, share, connect and communicate to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make public comments. A barrier interrupts communication and transportation. You don’t have the full picture. Adapt to a team change or challenge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead after professional objectives. Pad the schedule for extra delays. Clarify miscommunications as soon as possible. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore the territory. Expand your understanding. Study options and make thorough plans and preparations. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Keep costs down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for solutions around a shared financial challenge. Delays or breakdowns could cause a shortfall. Share resources, advice and support. Together, push.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect forces with your partner to navigate rough waters. Find another way to cut costs. Compromise or postpone disagreements. Take care of shared commitments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication delays or misunderstandings affect your health and work. Slow to avoid accidents. Nurture yourself with good food and rest. Patiently practice for best physical performance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Distractions abound. Words and actions can get twisted or tangled. Avoid controversy. Get into creative projects, playfulness or fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic organization or renovation projects produce positive results but may deal with delays or mistakes. Monitor carefully to save time and money. Nurture family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative skills. Enjoy artistic and writing projects. Expect delays and miscommunications. Edit carefully before publishing. Share your views. Score extra with illustrations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus to make your deadlines. Avoid a financial conflict of interests or other risky business. Don’t believe everything you hear. Get terms in writing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strike out in a new personal direction. Old assumptions no longer pertain. Avoid risky propositions. Don’t gamble. Stick with practical priorities. Listen to your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Something you try doesn’t work. Give it time. Wait for developments. Process past events. It’s emotion versus reason. Organize and plan for later action. Rest.