Today’s Birthday (10/29/20). Fortune favors creativity this year. Disciplined, steady efforts and communications realize the vision. Winter delays affect family finances, before a boost benefits your own income. Adapt to shifting markets and clients next summer, before a group venture gets profitable. Write, connect and express your view.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Ponder upcoming actions before getting started. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Imagine a personal project completed. Plan the steps to take. Take it easy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Try gentle pressure, rather than using force. It’s OK to pull into your shell. Postpone important decisions. Consider possible options. Rest and recharge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort despite a breakdown. Avoid controversy or upset. Bring your social skills and graciousness to the fore. Keep things cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance professionally by flowing around obstacles like water. Keep practicing your talents, arts and skills. Apply elbow grease to strengthen foundational elements. Build and grow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore and study your subject without taking unnecessary risks. Caution is advised, especially around travel. Strengthen the basic elements of your research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to make and keep money. Handle financial matters, despite challenges. Take decisive action, while avoiding expensive complications. Monitor conditions carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your partner for shared support around a structural change or disruption. Passions may get stirred. Stay respectful. Lend a helping hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow for sharp corners. Watch for physical obstacles. Prioritize health and wellness. Monitor conditions closely. Resist impulse actions. Strengthen basics before elaborating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fun and romance flower with care. Share simple pleasures, games and passions, despite limitations, boundaries and barriers. Connect with someone you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Help clean a mess. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Avoid mistakes or misunderstandings. Upgrade basic foundational support structures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Communication can work miracles. You can see what isn’t working with a creative project. Edit, cut and polish. Don’t publish until it’s ready. Prepare persuasive hooks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable endeavors. Your ideas are attracting attention. Work could interfere with playtime. Avoid risky business and go for stability. Harvest while you can.