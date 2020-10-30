Today’s Birthday (10/30/20). Grow through creative communication this year. Rewarding results follow consistent practices and communications. Navigate shifting shared financial conditions this winter, before new income sources develop. Adjust budgets around income delays next summer, before a lucrative opportunity develops with a collaborative endeavor. Network, share and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on lucrative opportunities. Reassess the market and conditions. Reinforce structural elements. Conserve resources and energy. Keep generating income, despite challenges. Show up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions. Something you try doesn’t work. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Check your course before pushing ahead. Consider what you really want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors. Finish projects and put things away. Sort out the past from the future. Clarify your direction and vision. Imagine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Navigate transitions and challenges with group projects. Adapt social interactions for current conditions. Get inventive to stay connected. Contribute to a team effort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage professional priorities despite challenges or changes. Keep your agreements. Stand outside a controversy. Stay respectful and patient. Your influence is on the rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Conditions could seem unstable. Don’t travel until the road is clear. Classes and seminars share valuable skills. Keep learning.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor finances for changes or errors. Delays in transmission or shipping could affect your accounts. Things don’t go as planned. Adapt and adjust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate uncharted waters. Take turns at the helm. A test or challenge requires attention. Support each other and then rest deeply.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to review a physical challenge. Consider what’s going on and monitor conditions. Listen before advancing. Nurture your health and work. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Find reason for optimism, despite challenging changes. Connect with an old passion, with natural inspiration and with beloved people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Clean up messes at home. Domestic efforts provide immediate comforts. Clear space by giving away stuff you no longer need. Cook up something delightful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Lay low and keep it cool. Misunderstandings abound. Stay respectful, despite confusion. Avoid someone else’s upset. Communication supports connection around obstacles. Proceed with caution.