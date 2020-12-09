Today’s Birthday (12/09/20). Benefit from rising cash flow this year. Strengthen structures for growth. Create dreamy domestic results. Overcome an obstacle this winter with your partner, before personal victory delights. Abandoning worn-out attitudes or habits next summer leads a romantic partnership to flower. Conserve resources and build reserves.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work out priorities with your partner. Final decisions may elude you. Consider all options. Put fantasies on hold for a while. Favor substance over symbolism.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical physical routines and practices. Prioritize health. An illusion could get shattered. Work takes precedence, and yours is in demand. Increase your technical expertise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the game. Keep a low profile. Jokes have double meanings. Romantic fantasies dissipate. Work could interfere with fun. Make a creative connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic upgrades with family. Research and plan. Travel is still awkward. Don’t fund a fantasy. It may take a mess to realize a dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Verify facts that don’t fit. Postpone financial discussions. Make practical promises and schedule carefully. Avoid gossip. Wishful thinking doesn’t pan out. Work interferes with daydreaming.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Inhibit financial speculation. Hold onto your money. It’s not a good time to shop. Carefully consider any proposed expenditures. Abandon an expensive fantasy. Prioritize basics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Run a reality check. Abandon the idea of doing everything yourself. Don’t fall for a trick. Mask your gullibility. Follow practical advice. Organize and plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Imagine creative results. Fantasies evaporate. Consider long-term consequences. Work could interfere with travel. Add practical modifications. Proceed with caution. Lay low and make plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social controversies and jealousies abound. Don’t follow a fool. Disregard a ridiculous suggestion. Tell friends you’ll see them later. Keep your promises and bargains.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge has your attention. Reinforce basic foundations. Avoid travel and distractions. Proceed with caution. Stay cool and work through potential solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Explore your local surroundings. It’s not a good time to travel. Enjoy a walk outside. Focus on practical research. Discover hidden treasure in your backyard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay frugal and avoid impulsive spending. Research a potential purchase for best quality and value. Consider multiple options before choosing. Compromise with your partner.