Today’s Birthday (12/10/20). Catch a profitable wave this year. Dedication and practice lead to golden prizes. Realize home improvement dreams. You and a partner generate a resolution that leads to a valuable epiphany. Resolve a personal challenge next summer that invites romance, partnership and collaboration. Collect a bountiful harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to make your move. Both love and money flow with greater ease. Collaboration bears fruit. Make hay while the sun shines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership, collaboration and romance flower naturally. Share a mutual attraction. Someone’s saying something nice about you. Support and rely on each other. Give and take.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your heart strength with exercise and a healthy diet. Align words and actions to break old records. Launch your physical performance to new heights.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You plus a significant other equals passion. Pursue fun and happiness. You’re drawn to love like a magnet. Reconnect and get playful together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family matters take priority. Share invitations, proposals and possibilities. Domestic activities produce satisfying results. Cook up something delicious. Fill your home with love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Speak out and take action for what you love. Write, publish and broadcast. A lucky break can propel your initiative to long-lasting benefits. Get creative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Invest in your business. Push beyond old limits. Shatter a glass ceiling. Stash away the surplus. Rake it in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. You’re especially persuasive, charismatic and charming. Personal magnetism works in your favor. Motivate action for a good cause. Advance a passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination flourishes. Get creative and productive in peaceful privacy. Recharge your spirit with a walk in nature. Savor favorite rituals and soothing practices.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets a lucky break. Collaborate with friends for a power boost. Share support, inspiration and motivation. Pull for a heart-felt victory.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep your professional objective in mind. Huge advances are possible, by aligning communications and actions for your goal. Mix in passion. Acknowledgement comes from afar.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fortune favors your educational advancement. Teach as you learn. Breakthroughs and discoveries await. Align words and actions toward passion. Launch your most excellent adventure.