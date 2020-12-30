Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

This year, I’m not wasting time with New Year’s resolutions that I will abandon in a week. What my lazy, old soul needs is a New Year’s revolution - a completely new outlook on life and the goals that I want to achieve with what’s left of it. I will hit my 49th birthday this year, if all goes well, and I want the last few rings on my life’s tree to be meaningful and productive.



Here are a few New Year’s revolutions, in order of importance:



7. Get just a little healthier. No, I’m not giving up on the dill pickle potato chips, just eating less of them, and then taking more long walks.



6. Start putting some money aside: just enough so that my wife and kids will have something when I’m gone, but not so much that my wife’s next husband can enjoy it.



5. Go on more fishing trips and outdoor adventures. Notice I didn’t say catch more fish - that is incidental. The first step, and the most important step, is making the time to get away from the chores and hustle of life and just get out there. Even a great angler like me can’t catch fish sitting behind a desk full of paperwork.



4. Read more and write more. My old excuse is that life gets in the way of my writing, but I have finally realized that, for me, life is writing. Next to my family, nothing makes me happier than writing, and I plan to spend more time answering my calling.



3. Argue less with my wife, even though sometimes it is fun. And sometimes she starts it. But it would be nice to win at least one argument before I kick the bucket.



2. Spend more quality time with my wife. I think a few road trips and mountain adventures are in order, before old age and grandkids cramp our style.



1. Spend more time with my family. Do I like stupid video games? Absolutely not. Do I like watching reality TV shows? Hate them. But I do love my family, and if that’s what those losers want to do, then I guess it won’t kill me to be a loser every now and then.



I hope you all have a happy New Year’s, dear readers, and I wish you all successful and peaceful New Year’s revolutions.

Michael M. DeWitt Jr. is the managing editor of The Hampton County Guardian newspaper in South Carolina. He is an award-winning humorist, journalist and outdoor writer and the author of two books.