Look for slightly warmer weather Tuesday in the Topeka area, as afternoon highs should top out around 40 degrees.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday, when highs are expected in the upper-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

• Friday: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

• Saturday night: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.