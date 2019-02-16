A post that appeared Thursday on Facebook’s GOSSIP Hutchinson KS page claimed a school bus driver for Buhler USD 313 threw a preschool boy in his seat and use profanity in front of children, but after investigating the incident district officials said it didn't happen the way it was explained on social media.

The school district investigated the incident earlier and that included talking to riders, according to USD 313 Business Manager Perry McCabe. Also, Union Valley Elementary School Principal Paul Erickson rode the bus. The district did not discipline the driver because “there wasn’t any need to,” said McCabe.

A preschool boy was running up and down the aisle so the driver pulled over, stopped the bus, picked up the child, put him in a seat, and told him not to move, according to McCabe. A person who was not the biological parent picked up the boy and expressed displeasure.

“The only one doing the cussing was the person there to meet the kid and he was cussing out the driver,” McCabe said riders said.