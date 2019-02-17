Friendship Meals and Pratt County Food Bank receive $100 each.

South Wind Home continues to support local charitable organizations and recently made $100 gifts to Friendship Meals and Pratt County Food Bank. South Wind recently sold their thrift store to Youth Corps Ministries so they could focus their attention on South Wind Home, said South Wind Director Janet Horton.

South Wind used revenue from the thrift store to support charitable organizations. Now that the thrift store has changed hands, South Wind Home will continue that support through the generosity of its employees, Horton said.

Diana Harris, director of Pratt County Food Bank, said the donation will be used to purchase needed food while the Friendship Meals donation will go towards needed supplies, said Cheryl Phye, Friendship Meals director.

South Wind Home is located at 496 Yucca Lane. They have a 12 patient assisted living capacity and can provide end of life care.