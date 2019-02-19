PRATT - Republicans in Pratt County will host the special convention in March to select a replacement in the Kansas House of Representatives’ 113th District.

State Rep. Greg Lewis, R-St. John, is fighting a cancerous brain tumor and announced Monday he will resign effective Friday.

The 113th District covers all of Pratt and Stafford counties and some townships in Barton, Rice, and Pawnee counties. It also includes the Barton County cies of Ellinwood and Pawnee Rock, and the Rice County cities of Alden, Chase, Lyons, and Raymond.

According to state statute, the county with the most qualified electors or registered voters is the host, and that’s Pratt County. Because Lewis is a Republican, Republican precinct committeemen and commtittwomen in the 113th District will be eligible to vote at the convention.

Pratt County Republican Party Chairman Darren Hodgkinson said he was the Pratt County GOP vice chairman in 2015 when Republicans gathered in the same House District to choose a successor to J. Basil Dannebohm who resigned for health reasons. Lewis won and was officially appointed by the governor. He went on to win elections in 2016 and 2018.

Under state law, within 21 days after Hodgkinson receives notice that a vacancy will occur or has occurred, he must call and convene the convention. He has to mail notice to the Republican Party chairmen in the other counties in the 113th District at least 10 days before the convention. They, in turn, would inform Republican precinct committee members in the 113th District in their county of the time and place of the convention.

At the convention, Hodgkinson would act as the temporary chairman until participants elect a permanent chairman of the convention. Typically, those interested in running for the seat are nominated or nominate themselves and address the precinct committee members. The vote is by secret ballot, and there are provisions enabling committee members who are absent to vote by proxy. The winner must capture a majority of the votes.

There is a short time schedule for delivering a certificate of the election's result to the governor’s office. After the certificate reaches the office, the governor has seven days to appoint the person.

The replacement would complete Lewis’ term, which runs until early January 2021.