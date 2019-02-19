It was a heartbreaker at the buzzer for the Salina South girls.

Maize junior Emily Laham dropped the second of two free throws with no time left on the clock Monday night, giving the sixth-ranked (5A) Eagles a nail-biting 42-41 victory over South at the Cougars' gym.

South senior Gretchen Cox had tied the game with a layup after a nifty feed from guard Kylie Arnold with seven seconds remaining, but Laham went the length of the court and was attempting a 13-footer runner in the lane when she was fouled by Cox.

The only question was, did the foul come after the buzzer? The officials immediately ruled that it had not.

Laham, a 5-foot-7 guard, stood by herself at the free throw line and her first attempt was wide right. The second, however, was true.

"We don't have instant replay so we'll never know," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "The kid is playing hard, both teams are playing hard. They made the call. I mean, it was definitely a foul; I just don't know how much time was left; that's tough."

The loss was indeed a tough one on Senior Night as the Cougars (6-13 overall, 3-8 AVCTL-I) came oh so close to pulling off the major upset. Maize (17-3, 10-2) had lost just three times this season and two of them were to Derby, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A.

"The ending isn't what we wanted, but I think we played really good considering who we were playing," said senior Camdyn Schreiber, who scored all of her game-high 14 points in the first half.

The Cougars built a stunning 32-18 lead at the 6:34 mark of the third quarter by making 12 of their first 18 shots from the field. But that's when Maize started its comeback. The Eagles went on an 18-3 run of their own to grab a one-point lead with 6:40 remaining in the game.

The only points over the next five minutes came on a field goal by Cox, but Maize took the lead back with a pair of free throws by Alexis Cauthon at the 1:36 mark and two more by Sydney Holmes 30 seconds later.

Cox, who scored all six of her team's points in the fourth quarter, got the Cougars within one point (40-39) with a layup at the 0:35 mark and after Laham made one of two free throws with 29 seconds remaining, Cox got the game tied at the 0:07 mark, setting up the wild finish.

"On a Senior Night, honestly the girls came out and played so hard," Stuart said. "We were really effective in our zone all night long. We got off to a good start and when you're playing a team you're a big underdog to, you just want to be in the game for a long as you possibly can. We got up by double digits there and they came back, but every time they came back, we did something good of our own and we made it a basketball game to the very end against one of the best teams in the state."

Schreiber was the lone Cougar to score in double figures with 14, while Cauthon led Maize with 12. Arnold (six points in the third quarter) and Cox (six in the fourth) were the only South players to score in the second half.

Maize boys 66, Salina South 43

The Cougars hung around with the state's No. 1-ranked team for two quarters, but it was all Maize in the second half as the Eagles capped a 20-0 regular season and 12-0 record in the AVCTL-I.

"It's really special, I'm not going to lie," Maize coach Chris Grill said. "We've had to win some really tough games and, even tonight was a heck of a battle early on. (South) just got into a little drought there, but they've all been pretty tough and the guys have just responded. So, it's pretty neat."

South's defense bottled up Maize's super senior Caleb Grill for most of the night (just eight points), but the Eagles got plenty of firepower from several other sources. Three players scored in double figures and two more nearly did.

"We're very fortunate. We have a lot of seniors on our team and a lot of guys come ready every single day and come ready every single game," coach Grill said. "We've had some different looks thrown at us and our guys have learned to play through some of those different looks we've seen. They look for each other; they pass the ball and they share it really well."

South (8-11 overall, 3-8 AVCTL-I) was right there for a half. It was a 19-19 game after one quarter and a two-point game late in the second quarter before Maize built a 35-29 advantage at the break.

The second half, however, was a different story. Maize's experience and depth proved to be the difference against a South team that sometimes had four sophomores on the court. The Cougars managed just 6 of 27 shooting in the final two quarters. Maize, meanwhile, shot 50 percent in the second half and forced nine turnovers.

"They're the best team, maybe in the state in any class," said South coach Jason Hooper. "You don't go 20-0 during a basketball season and not have a good team. I thought we battled them pretty hard in the first half and had the lead there in the second quarter. We came out there in the third quarter and just had way too many possessions defensively where we weren't on the same page.

"That's when they separated from us and once they get a lead, they can dictate tempo and they're an awfully tough team to catch."

Elex Banks scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Senior Night. A.J. Johnson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"Tonight made zero difference as far as sub-state is concerned," Hooper said. "We're locked in at the 13 seed regardless. There's a lot of shuffling that could go on up at the top, but tonight I told our kids we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We just wanted to come in and play well and see where we stacked up to the best team in 5A and, for two quarters, I thought we stacked up pretty well."

Maize was led by Chase Schreiner with 18 points (four 3-pointers), while Brandle Easter had 16.