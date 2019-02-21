Staff reports

Thursday

Feb 21, 2019 at 8:32 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.46; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.22; Soybeans $7.97

PCP prices: Wheat $4.44; Corn $3.58; Milo/cwt. $5.70; Soybeans $8.13

Scoular: Wheat $4.51; Corn $3.89; Milo $3.59; Soybeans $8.66