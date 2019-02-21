This Friday at the Vernon Filley Art Museum, Dr. Ji Yon Shim Anderson will play her cello for Legacy Arts Society members.

Cello virtuoso Dr. Ji Yon Shim Anderson, who hold the highest prize of “virtuosite” by the Haute Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve in Switzerland, will be the featured performer Friday night at the Vernon Filley Art Museum for Legacy Arts Society members who provide annual financial support to the cultural center at the $2,500 and above level in Pratt.

Dr. Shim’s performance will feature music to embellish the current show, Ninnescah Art Exhibit, featuring Kansas artists, said Vernon Filley co-director Brittany Novotny said.

Dr. Shim completed her Doctoral of Musical Arts in 2004 at the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the University of Illinois Graduate String Quartet and a teaching assistant of cellists Brandon Vamos, Ko Iwasaki, Chris Costanza, Emilio Colon and Suren Bagratuni.

The guest cellist was a faculty member at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, and co-principal in several orchestras, including Illinois Symphony Orchestra (Springfield, IL) and the Toho Academy Festival Orchestra in Japan.

The program will start at 6 p.m. with appetizers and wine/beer. Event sponsors are BTI and Woody’s Sport’s Bar & Grill.

“These special donor appreciation events are intended as a night of thanks to members in the Legacy Society,” Novotny said. Three annual events are held each calendar year.

Annual Legacy Society memberships are currently available and extend for one year from the date of enrollment, according to Novotny.

Also currently on display, open to the public and all Filley members, is “Here and There: Color in Kansas and the World, Bob Benson Photography.

Both the Benson Exhibit and the Ninnescah Art Exhibit will remain on display through April 13.

Sponsors for Benson Photography are Pratt Family Dental, Kincheloe’s, UptownCafe and ClubD’est, and Stull, Beverlin, Nicolay & Haas Law Firm.

Ninnescah Valley Bank of Cunningham, along with Taylor Printing and Pratt Family Practice are sponsors for the Ninnescah Art Exhibit.

The Vernon Filley Art Museum at 421 South Jackson is open regularly Tuesday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday: 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

Admission for regular events is free to members and admission is also free for children under age five and for student groups with reservations.

General admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors (age 65+), $3 for teachers and college students with ID and $2 for youth ages five to 17.

Museum memberships are available at the museum or through the Filley website: http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/.