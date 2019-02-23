PREP BOYS

Class 1A

Regionals

Moundridge 42,

Elyria Chr. 41

MOUNDRIDGE — While the two schools are just a few miles down the road on Old US 81, the Moundridge Wildcats and Elyria Christian Eagles haven’t played many times.

The two schools may have just found themselves a new rivalry as the Wildcats claimed a 42-41 win Friday night in the Class 1A regional semifinals in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 14-12 after the first quarter, 25-23 at the half and 37-32 after three quarters.

Moundridge was one of seven from the line in the fourth quarter, while Elyria Christian was four of 11.

Jon Schlosser led Moundridge with 13 points. Brady Helms added 11.

Aidan Fields led Elyria with 12 points. The Eagles end the season 15-7.

Moundridge is 15-7 and faces Berean Academy at 2:30 p.m. today in the finals.

MOUNDRIDGE (15-7) — Vivanco 1 0-2 0, 2; Kohl 1 0-1 2, 2; Unruh 0 0-0 0, 0; Vogts 0 (2) 0-4 1, 6; Schlosser 6 1-1 2, 13; Kaufman 3 2-4 4, 8; Helms 5 1-2 4, 11; Creed 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 4-14 14, 42.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (15-7) — Nelson 0 2-2 3, 2; Huxman 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Stucky 2 0-0 1, 4; Stone 3 1-6 4, 7; Fields 2 (2) 2-3 5, 12; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Allen 1 (1) 1-2 2, 6; Nelson 3 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 11 (4) 7-16 17, 41.

Moundridge;14;11;12;5;—42

Elyria Chr.;12;11;9;9;—41

Berean Ac. 57,

Chase Co. 39

MOUNDRIDGE — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team downed Chase County 57-39 in the Class 1A regional semifinals in Moundridge.

Berean Academy led 30-10 at the half.

Zach Koontz led Berean with 12 points. Devin Rust scored 11 points. Samuel Snook scored 10.

Berean is 18-3 and plays Moundridge at 2:30 p.m. today in the finals.