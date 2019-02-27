A member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office won a first-place award over the weekend at a car show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Master Deputy Brent Ogborn was honored after he entered his personal vehicle in a competition at the AutoRama World of Wheels custom car show.

“I was pretty excited,” he said.

The World of Wheels is a series of car shows that take place in cities across the United States and Canada, according to a website for the event.

The Kansas City, Missouri, show took place from Friday through Sunday at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Ogborn estimated that about 600 cars were featured during the three-day event.

He entered his 2010 Chevrolet HHR SS in a compact custom event, competing against four other vehicles. He took home a first-place plaque.

Ogborn said he purchased his vehicle two years ago. And he has been working on customizing it for about the last 1.5 years.

“The motor is customized,” he said. “The exhaust is customized.”

He said the vehicle’s engine control unit computer also has been customized to increase horsepower.

Ogborn said he has additional plans for customizing the vehicle.

“I’m still working on it,” he said.

Ogborn said he has taken the vehicle to local car shows. But this weekend’s event marked the first time he won an award.

He also races his vehicle at area venues.

“I have won some drag races,” he said.

