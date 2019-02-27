SEDGWICK — Hayley Hughes hit two free throws with .3 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Hutchinson Trinity Celtics a 33-31 win over Sedgwick Tuesday night in the Class 2A sub-state quarterfinals in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals tied the game with 1.1 seconds remaining on one of two Paige Brown free throws. The inbounds pass went rolling down the court with Hughes able to get the ball before it went out of bounds. The foul was called before Hughes could get a shot up.

“A tough way to end,” Sedgwick coach Aaron Stucky said. “We battled to the end. I thought we put ourselves in a position where if we would have gone into overtime, we’d have been fine. It was kind of a fluke play at the end. They ran a good inbounds play. I thought the ball was going to go out of bounds. I yell to let it go, because we would have gotten the ball under our basket with a chance to win. They went and got it. It was incidental contact and they got to shoot it.”

Hughes led Trinity with 14 points.

Grace Thompson and Paige Brown led Sedgwick with seven points each.

Neither team scored for the first 2 1/2 minutes. After a Trinity layup, Sedgwick went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter.

Taking advantage of Sedgwick foul trouble, Trinity made a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. Sedgwick trailed by four late, but rallied to tie the game 14-14 at the half.

Sedgwick finished the half six of 21 shooting, while Trinity was five of 19. Sedgwick had nine turnovers in the half to six for Trinity, one in the second quarter.

Tied 18-18 in the third quarter, Sedgwick made a 9-2 run capped by a Brown trey with 48 seconds left in the period. The Cardinals led 27-20 at the end of the period.

Trinity opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run, tying the game on a Hughes 3-pointer with 5:19 left in regulation. Sedgwick took a time out and turned the ball over, setting up a Hughes layup to put the Celtics in the lead.

A Brown trey with 4:05 left in regulation put Sedgwick back in the lead. Sedgwick held the ball from 1:43 to 1:09 before giving up a held ball with Trinity’s possession.

Hannah Schrock hit a layup with 42 seconds in regulation to put the Celtics back up by one. Sedgwick turned the ball over with 18.9 seconds in regulation. Trinity missed a free throw with 10.9 seconds in regulation, setting up the Cardinals’ tying score.

“We didn’t give up a lot of points, but there were phases of the game where we just lost focus defensively,” Stucky said. “We got caught staring at the girl with the ball and didn’t know where their cutters were coming from. They were slashing into the lane, catching it and scoring. We got tired and lost focus. We played them better than we did the first time. We went down there and were down 15 at the half. I’m proud of my girls for improving on that. (Trinity) is a tough team to play. They play that 1-3-1 zone. At times, we ran good offense. At times, we were hesitant. We had a lot of opportunities. We just didn’t cash in on them.”

Sedgwick ends the season 11-10, losing one senior — Natalie Werner.

“We have about everybody coming back, so hopefully we can improve in the off-season,” Stucky said. “We will have more experience. We struggled on offense later in the year. Part of that was playing tougher competition. It felt like we were all shooting well and the next game, nobody was hitting anything.”

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (12-9) — Garcia 0 1-2 2, 1; Shank 4 1-2 1, 9; Clifton 0 0-0 1, 0; Galliher 0 0-2 0, 0; Hughes 3 (2) 2-3 1, 14; Hammersmith 0 0-0 0, 0; Friday 2 2-4 3, 6; Schrock 1 1-3 0, 3; TOTALS 10 (2) 7-16 8, 33.

SEDGWICK (11-10) — Rogers 3 0-0 2, 6; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; Zerger 2 0-0 0, 4; Werner 0 0-0 1, 0; McGinn 0 3-4 4, 3; Lacey 2 0-0 3, 4; Thompson 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Brown 0 (2) 1-2 3, 7; TOTALS 9 (3) 4-6 15, 31.

H.Trinity;2;12;6;13;—33

Sedgwick;6;8;13;4;—31