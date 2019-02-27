A fire that damaged a Leavenworth home is believed to have been accidental, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday at 508 Pleasant Ave. No injuries were reported.

Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said the fire is believed to have started in a basement closet. The fire was contained to the basement, but there was smoke damage to the ground level of the home.

DeMaranville said the fire resulted in an estimated loss of $50,000. He said the cause is still under investigation, but the fire is believed to have been accidental in nature.