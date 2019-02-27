Wednesday

Feb 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM



BOYS

Class 3A Sub-State

First Round

Baxter Springs 79, Frontenac 64

Belle Plaine 64, Halstead 46

Beloit 54, Clay Center 40

Burlington 65, Prairie View 37

Caney Valley 78, Columbus 41

Colby 58, Holcomb 49

Council Grove 58, Minneapolis 53

Erie 59, Fredonia 26

Eureka 66, Neodesha 50

Galena 51, Cherryvale 49

Haven 55, Hesston 50

Hays-TMP-Marian 51, Lyons 46

Hiawatha 50, Marysville 47

Hoisington 61, Russell 43

Hugoton 72, Cimarron 54

Kingman 52, Chaparral 47

Larned 66, Goodland 47

Maur Hill - Mount Academy 67, Holton 41

Nemaha Central 51, Pleasant Ridge 31

Osage City 54, Douglass 45

Perry-Lecompton 69, West Franklin 36

Phillipsburg 61, Southeast Saline 38

Riley County 65, Concordia 58

Sabetha 67, Riverside 29

Santa Fe Trail 82, KC Bishop Ward 64

Scott City 72, Southwestern Hts. 60

Silver Lake 56, Royal Valley 40

St. Mary's 73, Rock Creek 59

Wellsville 57, Jefferson West 49

Wichita Collegiate 65, Cheney 62, 2OT

Class 5A Sub-State

Play-In

DeSoto 66, Highland Park 55

Great Bend 40, Goddard 37

KC Sumner 75, KC Turner 56

GIRLS

Class 2A Sub-State

First Round

Atchison County 38, McLouth 30

Bennington 40, Salina Sacred Heart 31

Bluestem 64, Medicine Lodge 60

Canton-Galva 57, Ellinwood 50

Conway Springs 46, Wichita Independent 33

Garden Plain 71, Remington 37

Herington 47, Rossville 44

Heritage Christian 37, KC Christian 26

Hillsboro 53, Mission Valley 42

Hoxie 39, Ellis 37

Humboldt 50, Yates Center 48

Hutchinson Trinity 33, Sedgwick 31

Jefferson North 56, Horton 30

Lakin 47, Syracuse 39

Lyndon 41, Jayhawk Linn 28

Maranatha Academy 37, Central Heights 22

Meade 58, Ness City 32

Northern Heights 56, Marion 13

Oberlin-Decatur 40, Oakley 33

Pittsburg Colgan 61, Northeast-Arma 20

Southeast 64, Oswego 42

Stanton County 59, Pratt Skyline 31

Sterling 52, Ellsworth 37

Sublette 56, Elkhart 48

Trego 48, Wichita County 26

Valley Heights 61, Oskaloosa 32

Wabaunsee 58, Goessel 24

West Elk 70, Uniontown 63

Class 3A Sub-State

First Round

Southeast Saline 52, Phillipsburg 47

Class 4A Sub-State

Play-In

Chapman 58, El Dorado 33

Fort Scott 35, Ottawa 28

Mulvane 41, Clearwater 24

Tonganoxie 38, Coffeyville 32

Class 6A Sub-State

Play-In

BV West 66, KC Harmon 12

SM North 47, KC Wyandotte 27

Wichita Campus 58, Wichita North 26