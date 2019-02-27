BOYS
Class 3A Sub-State
First Round
Baxter Springs 79, Frontenac 64
Belle Plaine 64, Halstead 46
Beloit 54, Clay Center 40
Burlington 65, Prairie View 37
Caney Valley 78, Columbus 41
Colby 58, Holcomb 49
Council Grove 58, Minneapolis 53
Erie 59, Fredonia 26
Eureka 66, Neodesha 50
Galena 51, Cherryvale 49
Haven 55, Hesston 50
Hays-TMP-Marian 51, Lyons 46
Hiawatha 50, Marysville 47
Hoisington 61, Russell 43
Hugoton 72, Cimarron 54
Kingman 52, Chaparral 47
Larned 66, Goodland 47
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 67, Holton 41
Nemaha Central 51, Pleasant Ridge 31
Osage City 54, Douglass 45
Perry-Lecompton 69, West Franklin 36
Phillipsburg 61, Southeast Saline 38
Riley County 65, Concordia 58
Sabetha 67, Riverside 29
Santa Fe Trail 82, KC Bishop Ward 64
Scott City 72, Southwestern Hts. 60
Silver Lake 56, Royal Valley 40
St. Mary's 73, Rock Creek 59
Wellsville 57, Jefferson West 49
Wichita Collegiate 65, Cheney 62, 2OT
Class 5A Sub-State
Play-In
DeSoto 66, Highland Park 55
Great Bend 40, Goddard 37
KC Sumner 75, KC Turner 56
GIRLS
Class 2A Sub-State
First Round
Atchison County 38, McLouth 30
Bennington 40, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Bluestem 64, Medicine Lodge 60
Canton-Galva 57, Ellinwood 50
Conway Springs 46, Wichita Independent 33
Garden Plain 71, Remington 37
Herington 47, Rossville 44
Heritage Christian 37, KC Christian 26
Hillsboro 53, Mission Valley 42
Hoxie 39, Ellis 37
Humboldt 50, Yates Center 48
Hutchinson Trinity 33, Sedgwick 31
Jefferson North 56, Horton 30
Lakin 47, Syracuse 39
Lyndon 41, Jayhawk Linn 28
Maranatha Academy 37, Central Heights 22
Meade 58, Ness City 32
Northern Heights 56, Marion 13
Oberlin-Decatur 40, Oakley 33
Pittsburg Colgan 61, Northeast-Arma 20
Southeast 64, Oswego 42
Stanton County 59, Pratt Skyline 31
Sterling 52, Ellsworth 37
Sublette 56, Elkhart 48
Trego 48, Wichita County 26
Valley Heights 61, Oskaloosa 32
Wabaunsee 58, Goessel 24
West Elk 70, Uniontown 63
Class 3A Sub-State
First Round
Southeast Saline 52, Phillipsburg 47
Class 4A Sub-State
Play-In
Chapman 58, El Dorado 33
Fort Scott 35, Ottawa 28
Mulvane 41, Clearwater 24
Tonganoxie 38, Coffeyville 32
Class 6A Sub-State
Play-In
BV West 66, KC Harmon 12
SM North 47, KC Wyandotte 27
Wichita Campus 58, Wichita North 26