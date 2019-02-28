A Leavenworth man accused of battering his infant son appeared in court Wednesday. But his case remains suspended as he awaits an evaluation at a state hospital, according to court records.

Robert F. Green, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 20 and Sept. 5 in Leavenworth while Green’s son was left in the defendant’s care.

In January, Green’s attorney, Joel Rook, requested that the defendant be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial. District Judge Michael Gibbens ordered that Green be transferred from the Leavenworth County Jail to Larned State Security Hospital for the evaluation.

The judge also has requested that doctors at the state hospital provide an opinion regarding the defendant’s mental state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Rook has filed a motion indicating he may argue Green lacked the mental state to be criminally responsible due to mental disease or defect.

Green appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing. And it appears he is still waiting for an opportunity to be evaluated at the state hospital. He has not yet been transported from the County Jail to Larned, according to court records.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

