UPDATE at 11 a.m.

Ryan Paul Thompson has been located in connection with Wednesday night's shooting that took place in the 2700 block of Indian Trail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Thompson is considered innocent of all crimes until proven guilty in a court of law.

• • •

The Hays Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a Hays resident.

At 10:03 p.m., the Hays Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a possible domestic disturbance involving a gun in the 2700 block of Indian Trail. Officers arrived on scene and found a 26-year-old male that had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of deceased is being withheld at this time to allow for notification of family members. The Ellis County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with processing the scene.

Ryan Paul Thompson has been identified as being involved in a physical altercation just prior to the shooting. Thompson fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and has not been located. The Hays Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating Thompson, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Call (785) 625-1030 if you have any information relating to this incident.