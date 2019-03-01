McPHERSON — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team missed several chances to seal off the win, allowing Kyler Hoppes to hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds in overtime and give McPherson an 88-86 win Thursday in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals at the McPherson Roundhouse.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They had their backs to the wall. They came out a little scared. We didn’t get any breaks. We were in foul trouble right away. We stepped up every time we got down and made some big-time plays.”

Newton tied the game with about nine seconds remaining on a Ty Berry 3-pointer. Hoppes was fouled just inside mid-court and before a shot could be taken.

Jake Alexander led 15-6 McPherson with 24 points. Max Alexander scored 20. Cody Stufflebean had 16 points with 13 rebounds. Hoppes scored 11 and Jace Kinnemon scored 10.

McPherson plays Saturday at Bishop Carroll in the sub-state finals.

Alex Krogmeier led Newton with a career high 30 points. Ty Berry scored 28 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Damarius Peterson scored 14 points, 13 in the second half.

Newton’s offense sputtered from the start, allowing McPherson to break to a 10-point lead. Krogmeier hit a trey with six seconds left in the period to get Newton to within seven, 15-8.

McPherson got out by 11 in the second quarter after a McPherson three-point play and a technical on the Railer bench. Fouls were 9-1 against Newton midway in the second quarter.

A Krogmeier 3-pointer and three-point play got Newton to within six with 2:48 left in the half. After a steal, Krogmeier hit a layup, followed by a Berry layup. After a Stufflebean layup broke the run, Krogmeier hit a 3-pointer. A Krogmeier trey at the buzzer tied the game 31-31.

McPherson scored the first four points of the second half, followed by a 7-0 Newton run to take the lead for the first time in the game. A Krogmeier slam put Newton up by four with 4:16 left in the period. A Stufflebean layup at the buzzer tied the game 52-52. McPherson scored four points in the last 1.8 seconds of the period, aided by a Railer travel call.

Newton opened the fourth quarter with layups by Berry and Peterson. McPherson came back to tie only to see the Railers get layups from Peterson and Krogmeier.

Max Alexander tied the game on a runner with 1:29 remaining. Newton turned the ball over on the following possession. After a Railer defensive stop, Berry hit a layup with 52 seconds in regulation. Berry got a steal and was fouled, hitting both free throws. Jack Alexander hit one of two free throws with 27.5 seconds in regulation.

Berry missed two free throws, but got the rebound and was fouled with 16.6 seconds in regulation, missing both again. Kinnemon bakned a trey at the buzzer to force overtime.

“Defensively, we tried to switch everything,” Preston said. “We tried to foul, but we didn’t get the call. What do you do on a bank-in three from the top of the key?”

After a Jamieson Jones putback to start overtime, McPherson came back with a 5-0 run. Peterson tied the game on a three-point play.

Jake Alexander hit one of two free throws with 1:07 left in overtime. Newton got the rebound, but turned the ball over at midcourt with 56.7 seconds in the period. Stufflebean then hit one of two free throws.

McPherson missed another free throw, allowing Newton to get the ball back. After one of two Berry free throws, Kinnemon hit two free throws to put McPherson up by three with 26.3 seconds left in the period.

After McPherson regained the lead, a Newton shot from about 65 feet at the buzzer was short.

Newton loses two seniors — Peterson and Jones.

“That’s a lot of physicality inside that we lose with J-Mo and D,” Preston said. “They brought workman attitudes with their rebounding and their toughness. They were leaders on and off the court. We’re going to miss that. They played their hearts off tonight. Peterson really got going in the second half. Jamieson picked up the slack on Stufflebean and did a good job on him in the second half.

“(The returnees) have to get in the weight room and get into the gym and get better. We have to work hard in the summer to make strides. We worked hard in the summer last year, but we need to take it to another level. We have to get better defensively. It’s a process. We had a lot of young kids make a lot of progress at the varsity level.”

NEWTON (11-10) — Brackeen 3-5 0-0 8, Berry 12-21 3-9 28, Krogmeier 12-15 2-3 30, Peterson 6-9 2-4 14, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Sauceda 0-0 0-0 0, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 36-54 7-16 86.

McPHERSON (15-6) — Stufflebean 6-15 4-5 16, M.Alexander 7-15 5-7 20, Hoppes 3-5 2-2 11, Jak.Alexander 9-16 5-7 24, Kinnemon 3-7 2-2 10, Cooper 2-3 1-1 5, Madron 1-1 0-1 2, TOTALS 31-62 19-25 88.

Newton;8;23;21;23;11;—86

McPherson;15;16;21;23;13;—88

Total fouls — New. 20, McP. 16. Technical fouls — New.: coach 4:58-2h. Fouled out — New.: Krogmeier 46.0-OT1. McP.: M.Alexander 29.1-4q 3-point shooting — New. 7-14 (Brackeen 2-3, Berry 1-7, Krogmeier 4-4), McP. (M.Alexander 1-3, Hoppes 3-4, Jak.Alexander 1-4, Kinnemon 2-4). Rebounds — New. 29 (Berry 11), McP. 30 (Stufflebean 13). Assists — New. 18 (Berry 8), McP. 14 (M.Alexander 6). Turnovers — New. 17 (Brackeen 4, Berry 4, Krogmeier 4), McP. 15 (Stufflebean 5, M.Alexander 5). Blocked shots — New. 4 (Peterson 2), McP. 2 (Stufflebean 1, Hoppes 1). Steals — New. 12 (Berry 6), McP. 8 (Jak.Alexander 3).