STERLING — There weren't going to be many surprises during the game when Sacred Heart and Ellsworth met Thursday night in the Class 2A sub-state semifinals.

The Knights wanted to make sure they could say the same when the game was over.

The third meeting of the season between the North Central Activities Association rivals produced a similar result as the first two. Sacred Heart earned its third win this season over the Bearcats, leading from start to finish in a 54-36 victory at Sterling High School.

"Tonight was all about us as coach kept saying," junior guard Tate Herrenbruck said. "This is one of those games where we've already played them twice. We knew what we had to do to win and we just had to go out and execute it.

"We did a pretty good job of doing that and did a really good job of crashing the offensive boards. We got a lot of second-chance opportunities, which really helped in the first half."

The Knights victory was their 11th consecutive win in sub-state competition. Now 17-5, they'll face top seed Inman in Saturday's championship game, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start at Sterling. Inman defeated Bennington 69-42 in the late semifinal.

Sacred Heart went in front 6-0 before Ellsworth took its first shot and was up 13-6 after one quarter. The Knights led 17-11 early in the second quarter, then outscored the Bearcats 10-2 over the final six minutes of the first half.

"You want to get momentum early and make them feel a little bit of the pressure," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "I think they would want to do the same thing if you were talking to coach Webber. Ultimately we didn't come out and shoot lights out but we made enough plays, the defense was solid and (Luis) Mendez was terrific on the offensive boards early.

"If we keep getting enough shots, we know some are going to fall. We hit a good rhythm, Tate got a couple to go down early and Charlie (Skidmore) got a couple to go down in the second half and that's what we needed."

Herrenbruck had nine points at halftime, including a bucket before the buzzer to make it 27-13.

The Knights had a strong night on the boards, with Herrenbruck getting his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sacred Heart had 15 offensive rebounds in the game and got 10 second-chance points in the first three quarters.

"It's always good whenever you see a shot go up to get yourself in position to get a board," Herrenbruck said. "On defense it helps us get it out quick and go score in transition, and on offense it gives you a chance for second-chance points, which were really big for us."

The combination of the Knights rebounding success and a defense that forced 11 first-half turnovers led to Ellsworth getting only 12 shot attempts in the first half.

"Our guys were active," Gormley said. "What's bothered us against Ellsworth, they do a really good job of pin screening and posting off of that. Avery (Haxton) is really good at sealing and being aggressive.

"We wanted to make it really tough for them to get good, clean wing entries. I think we got a couple of steals off of that and Luis did a good job of making it tough to enter."

Sacred Heart's lead never slipped below 12 points in the second half. Herrenbruck and Skidmore combined for 22 of the team's 27 second-half points. Skidmore finished with 14 points and Mendez had seven rebounds.

"It was kind of a nice team win," Gormley said. "We got some guys in there off the bench. Caleb Gilliland had to come in and play some minutes for Ethan Buckner with the early fouls and did a good job.

"Trace (Leners), Tate and Charlie organized and orchestrated our offense tonight. When we needed things to happen, dribble penetration or drive kick for an open shot, those guys did the job for us."

Bransen Schulte came off the bench to score eight points in the first half and led Ellsworth with 13. Haxton had 10 points and five rebounds for the Bearcats, who finished their season at 6-16.