Send events to:

life@salina.com

Monday 4

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Salina City Commission Meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

The Genealogist is in!: 4 and 5 p.m. , Campbell Room, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Tuesday 5

Convention and Tourism Committee meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina Annex, Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Mardi Gras Music Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

Youth Tech Club: 10:15 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 9-12 years. Basic computer skills needed. Registration required.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Teen Tech Time: 2:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 13-17 years. Basic computer skills required. Drop-in class; registration recommended.

Salina Planning Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Tiny Tech Club: 4 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Ages 5-8 years. Registration required.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted; participating in Double Up Food Bucks to stretch EBT food dollars for more fruits and veggies.

Community Art and Design Advisory Board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

ABILENE — Ike's Hometown Singers: 7 p.m., Abilene Senior Center, 100 N. Elm. Free.