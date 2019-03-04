Seeing all of its hard work pay off, the Cowley College men’s and women’s track and field teams had several athletes achieve All-American honors at the 2019 NJCAA Division I National Indoor Championship meet held Friday and Saturday in Pittsburg, KS. With close to 60 schools represented at the meet, the Lady Tigers placed ninth and the Tiger men finished 12th.

“The coaching staff was very happy with the performances of the teams and the fact that the women’s team placed in the top-10 in such a tough meet and the men’s team moved up from the pre-meet ranking was a very good surprise,” Cowley head coach Mark Phillips said.

Region foe Barton County took home the national title on the women’s side.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was sophomore Ieshia Dickerson, who earned All-American honors in the mile run, 3,000-meter run, and as part of the distance medley relay team that finished as the national runner-up.

“Ieshia Had a great meet,” Phillips said.

Sasha Elizondo, Rosie Perez, and Anna Keller teamed with Dickerson to post a time of 12:13.91 in the distance medley relay and also earned All-American honors.

Other members of the Cowley women’s track and field team that achieved All-American status were pole vaulters Thais Lindemayer Gomes and Kylie Klassen, high jumper Takia Zachery, Harlie Schmeling Hanson (5,000-meter run) and Sasha Elizondo (1,000-meter run).

Demonstrating what a strong region the Cowley men compete in, after indoor national champion Iowa Central the next three schools in the team rankings were Jayhawk Conference schools Barton County, Cloud County, and Coffeyville.

The Tigers were led by the men’s 4x800-meter relay team, made up of Donte Howard, Morris Wynn, Deven Marshall, and Tanner Blackmore, broke the school record in the event with a third place time of 7:48.11. The four runners achieved All-American honors and broke the previous school record time of 7:48.50 set in 2009.

“The men’s 4x800-meter relay breaking the school record was a big bonus,” Phillips said. “The record they broke, that team was national champions with that time, and we thought we might have a chance to win the 4x800 but the two other teams ran really fast.”

Blackmore also garnered All-American honors by placing third in the 800-meter run, while fellow sophomores Donte Howard (1,000-meter run), Deven Marshall (1,000 meter run), Dae’Trell Gordon (shot put), and Nathan Vann (heptathlon) rounded out other Tiger All-Americans.

“All of those that placed have done a tremendous amount of work to get to this point,” Phillips said. “We are very proud of all that qualified and placed in the top eight. Again you don’t have success in this sport if you don’t do the work.”

Coach Dan Adler in his last meet as a coach at Cowley was named the USTFCCCA Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year for the indoor season.

“Coach Adler has done a great job here at Cowley,” Phillips said.

Cowley will now prepare for the outdoor season as up next for the Tiger track and field teams will be the Butler Invite on Friday March 8, weather permitting

Results:

WOMEN

*Shot put – Dachey’ Stubbs, 40-7 ½, 15th.

*Weight throw – Kayla Noear, 46-8 ¾, 17th.

*Pole vault – Thais Lindemayer Gomes, 11-3 ¾, fourth, All-American; Kylie Klassen, 10-6, sixth, All-American.

*High jump – Takia Zachery, 5-5 ¼, third, All-American.

*800-meter run – Anna Keller, 2:22.49, 11th.

*1,000-meter run – Sasha Elizondo, 3:03:45, seventh, All-American.

*Mile run – Ieshia Dickerson, 5:08.10, third, All-American; Harlie Schmeling Hanson, 5:22.97, 12th.

*3,000-meter run – Dickerson, 10:17.62, fifth, All-American; Jasmin Martinez, 11:49.93, 20th.

*5,000-meter run – Schmeling Hanson, 18:15.84, seventh, All-American; Katelynn Soltero, 19:47.42, 16th.

*Distance Medley Relay – Cowley “A” (Elizondo, Rosie Perez, Keller, Dickerson), 12:13.91, second, All-American.

MEN

*Shot put – Dae’Trell Gordon, 52-2, seventh, All-American.

*Heptathlon – Nathan Vann, 4,455 points, sixth, All-American.

*800-meter run – Tanner Blackmore, 1:53.37, third, 1:52.45, third, All-American.

*1,000-meter run – Donte Howard, 2:32.07, sixth, All-American; Deven Marshall, 2:32.45, seventh, All-American.

*5,000-meter run – Jacob Taylor, 16:05.37, 24th; Tyler Soliz, 16:07.30, 25th.

*4x800-meter relay – Cowley “A” (Howard, Morris Wynn, Marshall, Blackmore), 7:48.11, third; All-American, school record.

*Distance Medley Relay – Cowley “A” (Noah McBride, Andre’ Thompson Jr., Shaw Atchley, Marc Gonzales), 10:56.49, 16th.

Top 15 Team Scores:

WOMEN

(1) Barton County, 119; (2) New Mexico JC, 103; (3) South Plains, 63; (4) Monroe College, 58; (5) Iowa Central, 56; (6) Cloud County, 51; (7) Central Arizona, 50; (8) Western Texas College, 39; (9) Cowley, 35.50; (10) Highland, 26; (11) Southern Idaho, 25; (12) Mesa, 21; (13) Hinds 19; (14tie) Butler, 18; (14tie) Pima, 18.

MEN

(1) Iowa Central, 90.50; (2) Barton County, 80; (3) Cloud County, 63; (4) Coffeyville, 59.50; (5) South Plains, 53; (6) Central Arizona, 51; (7) Trinidad State, 38; (8) Colby, 37; (9) Monroe College, 30; (10) Hinds, 25; (11) Western Texas College, 23; (12 tie) Cowley, 22; (12 tie) Southern Idaho, 22; (14) Allen County, 21; (15) Louisburg College, 19.50.