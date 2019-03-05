The date was Feb. 23, a snowy Saturday, and Kansas Wesleyan's women had just suffered a tough 94-88 Kansas Conference semifinal loss at Sterling.

With it went their chances at an automatic entry into the NAIA Division II National Championship and started the clock ticking. Now it was up to the selection committee to determine whether the No. 24-ranked Coyotes' overall body of work was deserving of an at-large bid.

But instead of fretting during the four-day wait until last Wednesday night's selection show, the Coyotes remained confident and even serene. It was almost as if they knew the outcome ahead of time.

"You kind of grieve the conference being over and not being able to do that again," senior forward Gabbie Miller said of the period of uncertainty before the confirmation that their season was indeed not over. "Then there's this calm about it.

"It didn't feel like our last game, so I was really happy to have that calm feeling over us, because everyone really had the feeling we'd still be playing."

Sure enough, the Coyotes' 21-11 overall and 18-6 KCAC record — not counting two forfeit losses on what amounted to a technicality — was good enough in the committee's eyes. They will face College of the Ozarks (Mo.) at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.

It will be the women's first trip to nationals since 2011 and also the first and last for the Coyotes' six seniors. For guard Sydney Mortensen, who along with twin sisters Gabbie and Maddie Miller has been with there all four years, missing out was not an option.

So when the team gathered to watch the selection show online, the feeling was when, not if, the Coyotes' name would be called. And when it was, all eyes turned to head coach Ryan Showman.

"That was hard," Mortensen said with a laugh. "We were a little worried about coach Showman.

"No, in a good way. He was excited."

Showman, who is completing his seventh season as head coach, was an assistant with the 2010-11 team that made it to nationals. And while he felt good about the Coyotes' chances to get back to Iowa, he admitted to some butterflies as the zero hour approached.

"I was (calm) up until about 6 o'clock, 6:05, and then I got really nervous," he said. "Just kind of, 'What if this is it, what if we don't get the at-large?'

"Inside I just freaked out a little bit, but once it got going and we saw our name, things were obviously better. But I was mostly confident (because) I thought our body of work was very strong."

He was especially pleased for the senior class, which also included transfers Valerie Most, Salina native Janay Mitchell and Kayla Kivinski, who in her one season with the Coyotes led them in scoring.

"Syd, Gabbie and Maddie, they've been building with me toward this for four years," Showman said. "It's sad that they only got to experience it once, but hoping that going into their final year (all the seniors) helped set up multiple opportunities in the future for some of the young kids.

"But I'm just so happy for them that they're able to experience it and enjoy it. It's the crowning achievement of their careers, being able to get to Iowa and have a chance to play for a national title."

Not bad for a team that was picked sixth in the conference preseason poll, was broadsided by the two late forfeits and still persevered.

"I thought about that a lot," Mortensen said. "It's kind of hard to beat the team that never gives up.

"Even though we had all those road blocks, we still stayed our course and ultimately we're going to the place that we set out to go to at the beginning of the season."