A section of downtown Ottawa will be blocked off from through traffic all day Wednesday, city officials said Tuesday.

Second Street west of Main Street will be closed to through traffic. Contractors will be doing concrete and cold patch to the street crossing in that area.

Spot work in the 100 block of South Main will also occur such as sidewalk and curb work with all work to be completed in that block except for the asphalt in the parking lanes which will occur at a later date.

Lane narrowing will continue to occur sporadically in the work zones to ensure worker and public safety, please be observant and cautious.