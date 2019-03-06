As hard as it is to believe on a week like this one, Spring will come.

In fact, it’s well on its way — the vernal equinox marking the official changing of the season is soon now, on March 20. And Easter, which seems more like the actual beginning of Spring and sunshine and all those good things, is in 46 days.

I know it’s in 46 days, because today is Ash Wednesday, and Easter is always 40 days (plus six Sundays) after. Today then also marks the beginning of Lent, a Catholic and Protestant season of prayer and intentionality in acknowledgment of and anticipation for the celebration of real grace in the truths of Easter.

Ash Wednesday is specifically a reminder of humility and the need for this grace. The ashes marked on foreheads in the shape of a cross are symbols of repentance and mortality, and the ashes themselves are traditionally saved from the branches waved during the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

An overriding theme of Lent is the idea of fasting, in various forms and factors beyond food consumption, but Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are traditionally the most significant days to fast from food.

That does get a bit more awkward for writing a food column. I’m pretty sure I’ve already used up my allotment of recipes for “a cup of ice.”

I didn’t grow up following most of these traditions anyway. I’m familiar with the basic ideas, but they’ve never been more than lightly encouraged in my settings. This column is supposed to be about seasonal food rather than theological discourse. But by default, it necessitates both -- the season right now is Lent.

Forgoing meals at certain times or meat on Fridays won’t absolve you of sins, gain you brownie points in heaven, or make you one of the cool kids. It isn’t something you should do because God wants you to be hungry, or because we need to follow the rules for rules’ sake. But there can be great personal and spiritual value.

Also, sometimes it’s just good to be reminded that food isn’t what it’s all about. It’s very easy in our culture to get caught up in making sure you eat exactly the “right” things, or take great foodie pictures, or are able to get whatever you want whenever you want it. I obviously have huge respect for food and all the positives it can bring us — that’s literally my job, in several spheres — but I also need to be intentional about a proper perspective.

Oddly parallel to Lent, Brian didn’t eat for 40 days while he was in the hospital. During that time, I was eating, but essentially all of my values or preferences around food (of which I have admittedly too many) were just of so little importance when contrasted to the significance of life.

Maybe that’s kind of what Ash Wednesday is about. Going without food isn't what's important; it’s going with what matters that is.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com