Hesston native

wins title

OKLAHOMA CITY — Elyse Griffin, age 13, of Hesston won three individual titles at the å Feb. 23 in Oklahoma City.

Griffin won the forms, board breaking and sparring. She also was a member of a team that took first in team weapons form.

Griffin is a student at the Newton TaeKwonDo Center, where she has studied for more than six years under Ray Salas Jr. and Lyndi Stineman Salas.

Bethel grad

wins events

WINSTON-SALEM — Bethel College graduate David Ortman of Seattle won the men’s 65-69 pentathlon at the USATF National Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday through Sunday in Winston-Salem.

Ortman finished first in the long jump in 4.58 meters (15-0 1/2), first in the high jump in 1.45 meters (4-9), first in the 1,000-meter run in 4:01.70, second in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.31 seconds and fifth in the shot put in 8.79 meters (28-10 1/4).

He also took second in the high jump in 1.42 meters (4-7 3/4), third in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.57, fifth in the long jump in 3.82 meters (12-6 1/2) and fifth in the 60-meter dash in 8.58.

Ortman is a 1975 Bethel grad and a member of the BC track team. He was inducted into the Bethel College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.

Heartland

teams named

McPHERSON — The McPherson College football team will take on Langston University in the inaugural Heartland Classic 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

The game is hosted by the Heartland Wichita Black Chamber of Commerce.

McPherson was 3-7 last season overall and in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Langston was 9-2 last season, winning the first season of Sooner Athletic Conference play at 8-0. The Lions fell to Kansas Wesleyan 15-9 in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs. The only other loss for the Lions was against NCAA Division I-FCS Southern University 33-18.

"It's my belief that a real key to the advancement of football in the Sooner Athletic Conference is for our teams to test their merit against teams from other NAIA conferences, and pitting the defending SAC champion against a formidable KCAC opponent is a tremendous opportunity for both Langston and our conference in that regard," SAC Commissioner Stan Wagnon said. "It's particularly gratifying when partners like the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce step up to make it possible, so we admire their efforts and look forward to supporting this exciting match-up."

"The Heartland Classic in Wichita, Kan., features a great matchup between McPherson College and Langston University to kick off the Fall 2019 football season," KCAC Commissioner Scott Crawford said. "I hope this game becomes an annual tradition for many years to come. I am grateful to the Heartland Wichita Black Chamber of Commerce for making this game possible."

Thunder acquires

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder acquired two players — defenseman Nolan De Jong from the Utah Grizzlies for Gabriel Verpaelst; and forward Corey Kalk from the Orlando Solar Bears, completing an earlier trade with Orlando.

De Jong is a second-year pro from the University of Michigan. He has played for the Colorado Eagles and Grizzlies of the ECHL, scoring four goals with 23 assists in 87 games. He played for the San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles, Stockton Heat and San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, playing nine games.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in the seventh round.

Kalk is a rookie from Dartmouth College, where he scored 33 goals with 37 assists in 117 games. In 36 games with Orlando this season, Kalk scored nine goals with nine assists.

Verpaelst was a fifth-year pro who played 17 games with Wichita, scoring a goal with four assists.