Topeka police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon suspected of a burglary at a southwest Topeka hotel.

Lt. Aaron Jones in a news release said officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the Clubhouse Inn & Suites at 924 S.W. Henderson Road on a report of a burglary. Items found there linked Corey Mason, 24, to the crime, Jones said.

When officers tried to make contact with Mason about 8:10 a.m., he fled, Jones said. Officers searched the area for him for about two hours.

Jones said officers located Mason again about 3 p.m. and tried to stop him near S.W. Huntoon and MacVicar. He again tried to run but was taken into custody near S.W. 16th and Boswell, Jones said.

Mason was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a warrant for violating probation, felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Topeka police at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.