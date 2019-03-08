SIOUX CITY, Iowa — College of the Ozarks entered its game against Kansas Wesleyan as the top-rated 3-point shooting team in NAIA Division II women’s basketball.

The No. 5-ranked Bobcats’ long-range shooting prowess was on full display the first half against the Coyotes on Thursday, making 12 shots from the beyond the arc that produced a 33-point halftime lead and propelled them to a 91-51 victory in a first-round in the Women’s National Championship at the Tyson Events Center.

Leading 25-18 early in the second quarter, Ozarks closed the half on a 31-7 run, fueled by seven 3-pointers, and led 56-23 at halftime.

Cass Johnson led the charge, going 6 of 8 from deep and scoring all 21 of her points in the first 20 half.

Ozarks, 30-3 and seeded second in the Cramer quadrant, made just one 3-pointer the second half, but still managed to extend the lead to 80-35 after three quarters.

The Bobcats, who were making their 18th consecutive national tournament appearance and 25th overall, made 13 of their 21 3-point attempts for the game and shot 50 percent overall (37 of 74). Kelsie Cleeton also had a huge game, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and seven steals. Madi Brethower added 12 points and Abby Oliver 10.

Ozarks also won the rebounding battle 45-31.

Gabbie Miller led Wesleyan (21-12) with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Amanda Hill had 10 off the bench and Kayla Kivinski added eight. KWU shot 35 percent (20 of 57) and had 27 turnovers.

Ozarks plays Hastings (Neb.) in a second round game on Friday.