On Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. in Hesston, The Special Consensus will debut at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains Prairie Window Concert Series (PWCS). The concert will take place in the Prairie Pavilion at the Arboretum overlooking the lake.

Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/the-special-consensus/ or by calling (620) 327-8127. Cost of tickets is $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax.

Special Consensus is a bluegrass outfit in a classic vein but with more than enough modern sensibilities to attract every ear in this genre.

In addition to the acoustic music, the PWCS provides delicious savory and sweet food options during intermission, with a menu provided by Crust & Crumb Company. The menu this Sunday will include corned beef and cabbage pot pies, saag paneer with naan, grasshopper danish and gooseberry pistachio hand pies.