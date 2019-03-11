After winning district tournament titles last week, 16 teams have already earned automatic bids to the 2019 NJCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

The field of 24 squads in each national tournament will be completed later today.

Eight teams will receive at-large selections while the pairings are announced during the 2019 NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships Selection Show. The broadcast at www.njcaa.org begins at 10 a.m. for the women's tournament and at 11:30 a.m. for the men's tournament.

MEN

Road to Hutchinson

The 16 district champions include:

District I — Arizona Western, 25-8, def. Snow, 93-79, Saturday.

District II — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 27-6, def. Connors State, 67-65, Saturday.

District III — Allegany Maryland, 20-11, def. Monroe, 83-81, Saturday.

District IV — Moberly Area (Mo.), 27-6, def. Triton, 96-92, Saturday.

District V — South Plains (Texas), 26-5, def. Odessa, 73-71, Saturday.

District VI — Seward County (Kan.), 28-5, def. Hutchinson, 81-76, Wednesday.

District VII — Cleveland State (Tenn.), 15-15, def. Roane State, 70-58, Tuesday.

District VIII — Northwest Florida State, 27-4, def. Eastern Florida State, 67-58, Saturday.

District IX — Casper (Wyo.), 32-2, def. Sheridan, 87-74, Saturday.

District X — Cape Fear (N.C.), 26-5, def. USC-Salkehatchie, 79-73, Saturday.

District XI — Williston State (N.D.), 22-10, def. Southeastern, 91-78, Wednesday.

District XII — Shelton State (Ala.), 27-6, def. Chattahoochee Valley, 69-66, Friday.

District XIII — Central Georgia Tech, 24-7, def. Georgia Highlands, 75-65, Saturday.

District XIV — Trinity Valley (Tex.), 27-7, def. Navarro, 87-67, Saturday.

District XV — Pearl River (Miss.), 25-3, def. Holmes, 57-52, Friday.

District XVI — Kaskaskia (Ill.), 23-10, def. Wabash Valley, 68-66, Friday.

WOMEN

Road to Lubbock

The 16 district champions include:

District A — Cochise (Ariz.), 28-3, def. Central Arizona, 64-48, Friday.

District B — Northern Oklahoma-Enid, 28-3, def. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 61-47, Saturday.

District C — Hartford (Md.), 31-1, def. Monroe, 69-62, Friday.

District D — Miles (Mont.), 33-0, def. Bismarck State, 82-75, March 3.

District E — Odessa (Texas), 23-7, def. New Mexico, 69-65, Saturday.

District F — Butler (Kan.), 27-4, def. Seward County, 62-54, Wednesday.

District G — Walters State (Tenn.), 28-4, def. Chattanooga State, 58-51, Tuesday.

District H — Gulf Coast State (Fla.), 23-5, def. Northwest Florida State, 67-63, Saturday.

District I — Western Nebraska, 29-3, def. Casper, 65-60, Saturday.

District J — South Georgia Tech, 30-3, def. Spartanburg Methodist, 100-51, Saturday.

District K — Three Rivers (Mo.), 27-3, def. Iowa Western, 77-59, Friday.

District L — Angelina (Texas), 30-3, def. Tyler, 60-39, Saturday.

District M — Salt Lake (Utah), 25-5, def. Snow, 64-55, March 2.

District N — Shelton State (Ala.), 29-3, def. Chattahoochie Valley, 67-59, Friday.

District O — Jones (Miss.), 27-2, def. Mississippi Gulf Coast, 68-57, Friday.

District P — Wabash Valley (Ill.), 31-0, def. Vincennes, 95-78, Friday.

