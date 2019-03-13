Patrons in Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 will get the chance to share their opinions on a potential school bond issue - and possibly influence the bond issue before an election.

The school board voted Monday night to pay Patron Insight for a telephone survey, and an online survey will be conducted, too. Patron Insight, located in Johnson County, will provide results of the surveys at USD 309’s school board meeting on May 20.

“We will spend $15,500 to gather some pinpoint data to help us make the best decision possible for the community,” according to Superintendent Dawn Johnson.

Johnson did not know Tuesday when the online survey would be available or how it would be accessible. She said they are just starting the process and the next step will be to develop a timeline with Patron Insight.

Also at its Monday meeting, the school board approved the hiring of Paul Allen to be the district’s campus police chief. He will start on March 18 and his annual salary will be $58,500. Allen is coming from the South Hutchinson Police Department and will cover all USD 309 schools.

South Hutchinson Elementary School Principal Julie Schrum will be leaving at the end of the school year and the district had internal candidates apply for the job. An offer was made to an internal candidate Tuesday morning and as of Tuesday afternoon, the offer had not been accepted or declined, according to Johnson.

The names of the candidates and the name of the individual offered the job were not released.