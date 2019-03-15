Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.24; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.12; Soybeans $7.98
PCP prices: Wheat $4.01; Corn $3.44; Milo/cwt. $5.38; Soybeans $8.00
Scoular: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.80; Milo $3.50; Soybeans $8.52
