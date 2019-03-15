Valley Hope of Norton and Fort Hays State University will offer students the chance to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work in Norton.

For those unable to commute or relocate to the FHSU campus in Hays, the Bachelor’s Social Work (BSW) Cohort Program allows students to earn a degree in Norton.

Classes start the fall of 2019 and will be held at Valley Hope of Norton one night a week for three hours, with the other classes conducted online.

The partnership makes it convenient for students living and working in western Kansas to earn a degree and potentially fill a gap in services available in the region.

Currently only 11 percent of the state’s Licensed Bachelor’s Social Workers and Licensed Addiction Counselors live and work in western Kansas.

“Valley Hope of Norton is honored to partner with Fort Hays State University and provide this important educational opportunity to northwest Kansas,” said Valley Hope Executive Vice President Patrick Hall. “The flexibility offered will enable more people in northwest Kansas to achieve a college degree on their schedule.”

A 6 p.m. March 25 announcement at Valley Hope in Norton will include presentations from Tim Davis, chairman of the FHSU Department of Social Work, and Rekala Tuxhorn, instructor and cohort coordinator, FHSU Department of Social Work.

For more information about the BSWCohort program or to apply, contact Tuxhorn at rgtuxhorn@fhsu.edu or visit fhsu.edu/socialwork.