A 19-year-old man was in jail Tuesday after authorities said he crashed a car into an electrical transformer Monday evening on the back side of the Sam's Club store in west Topeka, setting off a large fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Sam's Club remained closed Tuesday after the fire.

The man arrested in connection with crash was identified as Jacob Orlando Eugene Bosch, of Topeka.

Shawnee County Jail officials said Bosch was being held in connection with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving while license was suspended, having no liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration, speeding, failing to report an accident and reckless driving.

His bond was set at $75,000, according to jail records.

Crews and employees were working Tuesday morning on the store, which remained closed and without power. There was no indication of when it might reopen. Handwritten signs on the sliding glass entrance doors at the front of the building read "closed" and "no electricity."

The Sam's Club gas station, located just north of the store, also was closed Tuesday morning.

Attempts to reach store management for comment weren't successful.

The crash and fire were reported about 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Sam's Club store, 1401 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones said officers who responded found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames behind the business.

The car apparently had been traveling along a narrow concrete drive that runs behind Sam's Club.

Authorities said the vehicle appeared to have struck a transformer that provided electrical power to the building. A fire resulted from the impact, causing a power outage that affected only Sam's Club.

Neither the vehicle nor the fire entered the building. authorities said, but customers were evacuated from the business as a precaution.

The Sam's Club building sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage, said Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin.

Flames and a large amount of thick, black smoke resulted from the incident. Fire officials said the smoke likely came from oil that was inside the transformer that was struck.

Immediately after the incident, witnesses pointed police to an area where a man was seen running east from the scene.

Officers located the man, later identified as Bosch, at the Days Inn motel at 1510 S.W. Wanamaker, across the street from Sam's Club. Bosch was taken to police headquarters for questioning, then booked into jail at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday.