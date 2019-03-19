I'm old. I have a modest independent income after a lifetime of work, along with some investments for the kids. But I depend on Social Security to keep me off the breadlines. That is as in "Social" security. I'm also on LBJ's Medicare, an addendum of "Social" Security.

I farmed for a while back in the 1980s. Went broke. Didn't have the talent for it. But while on the farm, I took advantage of government programs, ranging from insurance to county programs to the use of Kansas State University developed seed to conservation programs to the availability of REA supplied electricity just as did my neighbors.

Farmers aren't nearly as independent as advertised. Grocery shoppers generally get to go home with healthy food thanks to government inspections.

I once flew to San Fransisco on an airline that was government regulated for safety and which depended on government air control. The pilot communicated with the ground on radio wave lengths, established by the government, for their sole use.

I topped off my tank from a pump that is inspected by the government to ensure that I get a full gallon of gas for my money. I don't consider those examples, and many others that we take for granted, as a threat to my freedom or in any way a disincentive to make my own way. In fact, I think of them as liberation from the predatory nature of capitalism.

In the early part of the 20th century, the city of Salina took over the water service in the city from a private company, which found it unprofitable to extend service to certain parts of town.

In the 1930s, FDR created the TVA because private business wasn't interested in electrifying the rural South. Business interests fought it tooth and nail. They didn't want to do it, but they sure as heck didn't want the government to do it.

That would be socialism! Along the way, did anyone out there take advantage of the GI Bill or a VA or FHA home loan or appreciate the FDIC that insured their bank accounts during the great recession?

Before the Affordable Care Act, the insurance industry ran rough shod over health care with their private bureaucrats creating a firewall between doctor and patient.

They didn't want to cover pre-excising conditions but stomped and fulminated at the idea of the government doing it. Socialism!

Obamacare may have its problems, but the rest of the world seems to be able to get it right. Free enterprise will free us all. So they say. Socialism will enslave us all. So they say.

Well folks, socialism didn't cause the Great Depression or the Great Recession. How much financial freedom did those events cost?

Socialism didn't cause the price of drugs to soar out of sight. Socialism didn't pollute our harbors, waterways and drinking water.

Socialism didn't fill the air we breath with smoke and gas. How much freedom is there with no air to breath and water to drink?

Socialism didn't cause the Deep Water Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Socialism didn't cause black lung and thousands of mining deaths over the last century. I guess when a person is dead they are free.

Socialism didn't cause the Triangle Shirtwaist factory disastrous fire or child labor or all the rest of the industrial human fodder in this country thanks to unfettered capitalism.

While celebrating the failure of Venezuela, conservatives omit any reference to Europe and Scandinavia, where the index of personal happiness, life expectancy and infant care is well above the U.S.

In fact, contrary to all the currant yammering about the evils of socialism, it is socialism that has saved capitalism from itself.

