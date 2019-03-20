The Newton High School girls soccer team suffered through one of its roughest season openers in years, falling to Buhler 10-0 Tuesday night at Fischer Field.

The game was called in the 57th minute on the 10-goal rule. Freshman Aubrey Tanksley made her high school debut with four goals.

“It was really exciting,” Tanksley said. “My teammates were really, really encouraging. They just played great. The other team played with a lot of sportsmanship.”

Tanksley said she has played club soccer since age 3.

“I’m just really hoping to go to state,” she said.

Buhler came into the game with a roster of no seniors.

“It’s been a while (since we’ve beaten Newton),” Buhler coach Randall Rank said. “We have a lot of talent. We’re going to have a lot of player coming back next year, but I tell them to focus on this year. I didn’t really know (what to expect). I told the girls this would be a good test for us. They beat us 3-0 last year. I told the girls to be ready to come out and compete and let’s see what happens.”

Alex Hutton scored two goals with two assists. Aliyah Fredrick scored two goals with an assist. Maggie Epp scored a goal with an assist. Hali Eddy scored a goal.

Buhler held a 16-1 advantage in shots, 15-1 on goal. Jessi Fernau had one save and one assist. Her assist came on a long punt that Hutton marched down the field for a breakaway.

Newton keeper Makaylee Ybarra had five saves in goal.

Buhler hit eight of 10 shots in the first half. Tanksley completed the hat trick in the 35th minute.

Maddie Edson took Newton’s first shot of the game in the 45th minute.

Epp scored in the 53rd minute and assisted on Tanksley’s shot in the 57th minute to end the game.

Buhler plays Thursday at Reno County rival Hutchinson.

BUHLER 10, NEWTON 0

Buhler;8;2;—2

Newton;0;0;—0

1. B Aliyah Fredrick (Alex Hutton) 6:20

2. B Aubrey Tanksley (unassisted) 8:22

3. B Tanksley (Fredrick) 18:45

4. B Hutton (unassisted) 20:08

5. B Hali Eddy (unassisted) 21:32

6. B Fredrick (Hutton) 30:50

7. B Hutton (Jessi Fernau) 33:38

8. B Tanksley (unassisted) 34:50

9. B Maggie Epp (unassisted) 52:09

10. B Tanksley (Epp) 56:08

Total shots — Buh. 10-6—16, New. 0-1—1. Shots on goal — Buh. 10-5—15, New. 0-1—1. Saves — Buh.: Jessi Ferneau (W) 0-1—1. New.: Makaylee Ybarra (L) 2-3—5. Corner kicks — Buh. 4, New. 2. Fouls — Buh. 3, New. 4. Offside — Buh. 4, New. 1. Cautions — none.

Junior varsity — Buhler 5, Newton 0

Hernandez strikes hole-in-one at Carey Park

Hutchinson High School golfer Christian Hernandez had a practice round that he will never forget.

Hernandez hit a hole-in-one Friday at Carey Park Golf Course as the Salthawks were preparing for the 2019 season.

With an 8-iron at the 138-yard par 3 No. 8, Hernandez sank his tee shot in the cup.

Witnesses were Hutchinson High teammates Jack Proet, Jack Hawver, Cole Nicks and Jackson Rhodes.