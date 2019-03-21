Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the very south end of Hutchinson, to the very end of Carey Park Boulevard. In the 1950s, Carey Park hosted a large assortment of entertainment venues. Baseball, golf, tennis, a kid's amusement park as well as today's topic, the Carey Park Zoo.

Popular attractions were the famous monkey cages and the line of cages that included the alligator pit. The larger animals like the buffaloes were kept on Buffalo Hill, just past the railroad tracks where the Salt City Splash is now. The old zoo was once located just in front of the Stremel Softball Field. Eventually, it all fell into disrepair and the maintenance costs forced it to close.

After years of missing a zoo, the new Hutchinson Zoo was constructed on the North Emerson Loop. The zoo today is doing well and is in the process of constructing an additional building.