Deerfield USD 216 is hosting the Dairyland Donkeyball fundraising event at 7 tonight at the Deerfield High School gymnasium.

Proceeds will benefit the Deerfield Elementary School PTO and the middle school/high school PRIDE program. The Deerfield Brotherhood is sponsoring the event.

Dinner — one enchilada, one pork burrito, beans, rice and a drink — for $10 will be provided from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by El Zarape prior to the donkeyball event.

Advance tickets are $10, with tickets available at Crazy House, Fit Body Boot Camp, Cinnamon Bear in Lakin and Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House. Tickets will cost $12 at the door.