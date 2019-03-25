On Wednesday, the Johnson and Marion Counties’ wildland fire task forces will be activated in conjunction with the Kansas Forest Service 15th Annual Hazardous Fuels Mitigation Project.

The mitigation project begins today and runs through Friday on the Quivira Scout Ranch north of Sedan.

The task force units are being activated to test the response system in the state.

During the mitigation project, firefighters will thin woodlands, build fire breaks, remove snags, conduct prescribed burning and more to meet the conservation and fire-adapted landscape goals of the Scout Ranch.