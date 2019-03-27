HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team opened the season with a second-place team finish Tuesday at the Hesston Invitational at the Hesston High School tennis courts.

Salina Central won the team title with 38 points Hesston and Wichita Trinity Academy tied for second at 32. Smoky Valley was fourth at 29, followed by Goddard at 16, Wichita Independent at 12, Parsons at 11, Hesston extra doubles entries at one and Hutchinson Trinity at 0.

At first singles, Hesston’s Logan Gamble took second, falling in the finals to Max Shaffer of Salina Central 8-5.

At second singles, Houston Weimar of Wichita Trinity Academy downed Palmer Farrow of Wichita Independent 8-2 in the finals. Hesston’s Cole Deutschendorf downed Nolan Foley of Salina Central 8-3 for third place.

At first doubles, Matt Lucas and Jake Lucas of Smoky Valley won the title over Reed McHenry and McCabe Green of Central 8-7 (7-2). Hesston’s Isaac Decker and Jeb Carlson downed Wichita Trinity Academy 8-6 for third place. Cedon Yoder and Andrew Schmidt took seventh for Hesston.

At second doubles, the team of Johann Rauchholz and Carson Byers of Smoky Valley downed Brooks Burgoon and Aiden Speer of Salina Central 8-5 in the finals. Hesston’s team of Ethan Moran and Ben Bollinger took fourth. The Hesston team of Josh Leinbach and Brayden Bruner took seventh.

Hesston competes at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Smoky Valley Invitational in Lindsborg.

Hesston Inv. I

Tuesday

Team scores — Salina Central 38, Hesston 32, Wichita Trinity Academy 32, Smoky Valley 29, Goddard 16, Wichita Independent 12, Parsons 11, Hesston doubles 1, Hutchinson Trinity 0.

First singles

Quarterfinals — Logan Gamble Hes. def. Zach Spriggs Par. 8-2, Jackson LeFevre Gdd. def. Cole Brumbaugh SV 8-6, Max Shaffer SC def. Michael Maldonado HT 8-3, Drew Majors WTA def. Gabe Carnley WI 8-1.

Semifinals — Championship: Gamble Hes. def. LeFevre Gdd. 8-4, Shaffer SC def. Majors WTA 8-1. Consolation: Brumbaugh SV def. Spriggs Par. 8-0, Carnley WI def. Maldonado HT 8-4.

Medal round — Championship: Shaffer SC def. Gamble Hes. 8-5. Third: LeFevre Gdd. def. Majors WTA 8-4. Fifth: Brumbaugh SV def. Carnley WI 8-6. Seventh: Spriggs Par. def. Maldonado HT 8-4.

Second singles

Quarterfinals — Nolan Foley SC def. Ryan Zipprich HT 8-5, Houston Weimar WTA def. Derek Phillipe Gdd. 8-6, Palmer Farrow WI def. Carlos Collins Par. 8-7 (7-5), Cole Deutschendorf Hes. def. Cade Schneider SV 8-3.

Semifinals — Championship: Weimar WTA def. Foley SC 8-2, Farrow WI def. Deutschendorf Hes. 8-5. Consolation: Phillipe Gdd. def. Zipprich HT 8-1, Collins Par. def. Schneider SV 8-5.

Medal round — Championship: Weimar WTA def. Farrow WI 8-2. Third: Deutschendorf Hes. def. Foley SC 8-3. Fifth: Phillipe Gdd. def. Collins Par. 8-0. Seventh: Schneider SV def. Zipprich HT 8-2.

First doubles

Quarterfinals — McHenry-Green SC def. Yoder-Schmidt Hes. D 8-1, Pennington-Vigilius WTA def. Martinez-Stringer Par. 8-4, Lucas-Lucas SV def. Burmeister-Kabirpanthi WI 8-0, Decker-Carlson Hes. def. Huie-Enegren Gdd. 8-2.

Semifinals — Championship: McHenry-Green SC def. Pennington-Vigilius WTA 8-0, Lucas-Lucas SV def. Decker-Carlson Hes. 8-7 (7-3). Consolation: Martinez-Stringer Par. def. Yoder-Schmidt Hes. D 8-1, Huie-Enegren Gdd. def. Burmeister-Kabirpanthi WI 8-2.

Medal round — Championship: Lucas-Lucas SV def. McHenry-Green SC 8-7 (7-2). Third: Decker-Carlson Hes. def. Pennington-Vigilius WTA 8-6. Fifth: Martinez-Stringer Par. def. Huie-Enegren Gdd. 8-0. Seventh: Yoder-Schmidt Hes. D def. Burmeister-Kabirpanthi WI 8-5.

Second doubles

Quarterfinals — Rauchholz-Byers SV def. Leinbach-Bruner Hes. D 8-3, Rash-Matthews WTA def. Huie-Huie Gdd. 8-2, Burgoon-Speer SC def. Steven-Flemming WI 8-0, Moran-Bollinger Hes. def. Nance-Strathe Par. 8-7 (10-8).

Semifinals — Championships: Rauchholz-Byers SV def. Rash-Matthews WTA 8-3, Burgoon-Speer SC def. Moran-Bollinger Hes. 8-3. Consolation: Huie-Huie Gdd. def. Leinbach-Bruner Hes. D 8-2, Nance-Strathe Par. def. Steven-Flemming WI 8-2.

Medal round — Championship: Rauchholz-Byers SV def. Burgoon-Speer SC 8-5. Third: Rash-Matthews WTA def. Moran-Bollinger Hes. 8-1. Fifth: Nance-Strathe Par. def. Huie-Huie Gdd. 8-5. Seventh: Leinbach-Bruner Hes. D def. Steven-Flemming WI 8-4.