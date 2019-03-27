A warm, breezy day is on tap for the Topeka area on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s and winds gusts of up to 40 mph by the afternoon.

Rain enters the forecast for Thursday, when highs will be in the upper-60s.

More rain is possible Friday, when highs should reach the upper-50s, and Saturday, when the high is expected to be in the upper-40s.

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule will come to an end March 31.

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule states that Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas bills will be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility provider to make payment arrangements.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.