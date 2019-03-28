Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:17 p.m. Monday, 3500 Old US-59. Daniel Willits, 42, McLouth, for a Franklin County aggravated battery probable cause warrant.

• 1:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Franklin St., Pomona, Brandon Sage, 36, Burlingame, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of W. Frankin St., Pomona, Raymond Petersen, 41, Pomona, on a Franklin County civil warrant.

Accidents

• 10:03 p.m. Monday, 4500 block of US-59, Ottawa, Lindsey Dieterich, 35, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2013 Mazda CX-9 when she struck a deer.

• 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, 3700 block of K-33, Jackie Davey, 47, Osawatomie, was northbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when she struck a deer.

• 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Colorado Road, Nelda Hutchison, 58, Williamsburg, was northbound in a 2010 Toyota Rav4 when she struck a deer.

• 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of US-59, Kevin Moore, 44, Richmond, was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion northbound when an unknown vehicle began driving towards him in his lane. He attempted to dodge the vehicle by taking the shoulder, but was shadowed by the oncoming vehicle. Moore then turned into the southbound lane where he struck a 2008 Mercedes-Benz C Class driven by Rachel Sutton-Poe, 47, Ottawa. No injuries were reported. The unknown vehicle that caused Moore to dodge did not stop at the scene and has not been identified.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• No time Monday, 305 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Darin Reed, 49, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:22 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Robin Sherrill, 21, LeRoy, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 4 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Robert Tucker, 39, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5:48 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Anthony Golden, 35, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:16 p.m. Monday, 900 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Jeffery Roberts, 54, Paola, for DUI, transporting open container and ignition interlock after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 32, Ottawa, for an active Douglas County warrant.

• 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Cassandra Darveaux, 37, homeless, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Princeton St., Ottawa, Ethan Leach, 29, Ottawa, for trespassing.

• 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 28, Baldwin City, for possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and no insurance after a traffic stop.

Incidents

• 2:16 p.m. Monday, 900 block of S. Highland St., a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported a known 12-year-old Ottawa juvenile damaged property. The juvenile was arrested.

• 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa female reported a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile damaged her property. The juvenile was later located and issued a notice to appear.

• 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hamblin St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported a known individual violated a protection from abuse order. Case is under investigation.

• 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a citizen reported a noise complaint. The suspect was not located.

Accidents

• 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of E. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 2014 Ford driven by Cameron Hartman, 30, Ottawa, left the roadway and struck a fence owned by Loma Vista Nursery. Hartman suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

• 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of S. Walnut St., Gary Shaffer, 78, Vassar, was driving a 2010 Hyundai struck a 2001 Toyota driven by Jameson Soderberg, 24, Ottawa.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: K33/I-35, motorist assist; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., special assignment; 400 block of Main St., training; 100 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint.

• Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, alarm.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 13 medical calls on Monday and Tuesday.