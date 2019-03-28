In his March 21 op-ed, Sen. Ty Masterson argued against Kansas Medicaid expansion. He made a number of representations that I simply cannot fact check.

He stated that "Estimates from the Kansas Health Institute (KHI) suggest 130,000 able-bodied Kansans would enroll ... " I believe he refers to their March 5 study. I could not determine that it refers in any way to "able-bodied."

What it did say was that 130,000 would enroll, 40,000 of those were children. So of the remaining 90,000 adults, Mr. Masterson presents that they would ALL be "able-bodied," an assertion that can't be substantiated.

He states that the facts cannot lead to the assertion that expansion would have saved the Fort Scott hospital from closing. He points out that expanded Medicaid would have added $2.8 million to annual revenue.

While probably being a correct presentation of the facts pertaining to the hospital's income, businesses often fail or succeed for a number of unrelated reasons, so it is usually impossible to isolate individual items and identify them as "the reason the business failed."

The 2.8 million Medicaid expansion dollars could have been an important part of what might have kept them open.

Mr. Masterson reminds us of Obama's statement, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." The president's statement was incorrect. However, the KHI study that Mr. Masterson refers to says that 75,000 of those eligible for expanded Medicaid are presently uninsured, so they probably don't have any doctor to "lose."

Some good news in the study is "the current estimated net cost to the state is less than one half of earlier estimates."

I am a registered Republican and support expanded Medicaid because it's good business. I look forward to Mr. Masterson's "innovative solutions" and "simple reforms" that will "help drive down health care."

Charles A. Westin, Belleville