The Bethel College women’s tennis team had a huge comeback while the Bethel men had one of its most dominating performances in almost year.

The Threshers claimed a sweep of Friends University Thursday afternoon at the Marty Ward Tennis Center. The men won 8-1, while the women won 5-4.

The last 8-1 win for the Bethel men was April 9, 2018, against Sterling. The women were down 2-1 after the doubles and then lost the first two singles matches before winning the final four singles matches to squeeze out the win.

It was the first KCAC sweep for first-year coach William Riley, who took over the program in February.

“I’m still learning,” Riley said. “I’m still learning their style. I’m trying to get the correct combination together — especially on the male side. We tried all new doubles today. This is the first time these guys have played together all year. It’s been difficult, but it’s been fun. I’ve been able to find out what each one brings out onto the court.”

Bethel played its second match in three days. The team was spared playing three matches in three days by some schedule changes.

“We will play Sterling on (April) 8th now,” Riley said. “We got an extra day of practice now. We got lot of confidence with that extra day of practice. The guys got a chance to work on things in practice that they were able to take outside today. The guys haven’t won since the end of February. That this was a conference match made it very important.”

For the men, Dylan Miera, Gabriel Johnson, Ryan LaCombe, Zachary Shima and Jordan Singh won in singles play. Johnsonm LaCombe and Singh all won in straight sets.

Shima and LaCombe, Singh and Miera, and Johnson and Grant Bellar won in doubles play.

The sole winner for the Thresher women after doubles play was the team of Cheyenne Miles and Kaci Wilson.

Erica Ebenkamp, Mallory Meier, Miles and Wilson all won in straight sets in singles play to put the Threshers over the top.

Riley said his goal for the season is to try and get the teams back to the KCAC post-season tournament.

“We just want to continue to get better, be more consistent and vie for a berth in the conference tournament,” he said. “I want to keep the team together and keep everybody on the same page. We’ve done that so far.”

The Bethel men are 2-4 in dual meets, 1-2 in KCAC play. The women are 5-1, 3-0 in conference duals.

Bethel faces Southwestern at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Winfield. Both the Southwestern men and women received votes in the NAIA team polls.

WOMEN

Bethel 5, Friends 4

SINGLES — Madeline Watson F def. Serena Wong B 6-3, 6-0; Amanda Zavala F def. Jennifer Harrison B 6-3, 6-3; Erica Ebenkamp B def. Ariel Williams F 6-2, 6-4; Mallory Meier B def. Bella Smith F 6-3, 6-3; Cheyenne Miles B def. Sydney McGrown F 6-3, 6-4; Kaci Wilson B def. Sydney Rowe F 6-4, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Zavala-Watson F def. Wong-Harrison B 8-3, Williams-McGrown F def. Meier-Ebenkamp B 8-3, Miles-Wilson B def. Smith-Roe F 9-7.

MEN

Bethel 8, Friends 1

SINGLES — Lasse Scharpmann F def. Nolan Schrader B 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 TB; Dylan Miera def. Kerry Dunn F 4-6, 6-0, 6-4; Gabriel Johnson B def. Kris Vel Jacie F 7-5, 6-4; Ryan LaCombe B def. Kaden Jobe F 6-1, 6-3; Zachary Shima B def, Issac Penner F 2-6, 6-2, 10-3 TB; Jordan Singh B def. Zach Pena F 6-0, 6-0. Exhibition: Grant Bellar B def. Logan Phillips F 8-0.

DOUBLES — Shima-LaCombe B def. Scharpmann-Vel Jacie F 8-5, Singh-Miera B def, Dunn-Penner F 8-3, Johnson-Bellar B def. Jobe-Marcos B. F 8-0.