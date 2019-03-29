They are everyday people, with everyday jobs, living everyday lives. The common observer cannot tell their religion, sexual orientation, or even nationality. However, assumptions are often made and those around them react accordingly.

For many individuals who live in a world that exists somewhere in the in-between, life can be full of walking that fine line of attempting to remain unnoticed, while striving to carve out a place in society where acceptance and equality are the norm.

So many of the friends I have spoken to in the last two weeks have the same thing in common: they are of mixed ethnicity, gay, and struggle daily to find their place in society. Many of them shared the common denominator of being outcasts within both nationalities due to not being “white” enough or “dark” enough. Many of them stated that people assumed that they were of Hispanic or Mexican descent due to the lightness of their skin, and by association, illegal immigrants. Others were assumed to be of Middle Eastern descent and called terrorists. The one thing they all had in common is that they were turned away for being gay.

Now here is the real kicker---this happened within their very own communities. The Black community, the white community, the Muslim community, the Jewish community, the Asian community, and so on.

The word "racist" is all-encompassing. The definition of racist is a person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or who believe a particular race is superior to another. The word "racist" is not defined by color but a belief. "Bigot" is another word that tends to get thrown around quite a bit throughout this nation. The definition of bigot is a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions.

I always find myself astounded when those who scream "racist" or "bigot," then turn around and show racism and bigotry. It happens every single day in this very city. I have watched children, teens, and adults alike be taunted because of the color of their skin and for being who they are.

First just let me address the elephant in the room: if you are intolerant of an individual for the color of their skin you are a racist. This includes all of you who look down on those who are of mixed nationality. That is right, you are a racist. I will not sugarcoat it. If you have a problem with mixed marriage, such as a white person marrying a black person, you are a racist. Why? Because you believe that individuals should only marry within their own color. This also makes you a bigot because you show a serious intolerance toward those who hold different opinions than you.

Anyone can hold the title of bigot or racist, and many do.

Now I will address the second part to this dilemma for these individuals -- their sexual orientation. Being an LGBTQ individual is hard enough, but when you add in being a person of color, the stakes change dramatically and never in their favor. They not only deal with racism and bigotry, but then they have to deal with homophobia. Homophobia is a dislike of, fear or prejudice against homosexual people. It encompasses a range of negative attitudes, and feelings toward people who identify or are perceived as being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Can you imagine being rejected by your own community for not only the color, or lack thereof, your skin, but your sexual orientation? These are two distinguishing things that you cannot change. Let me be very clear about this, at one time or another, all religions, ethnicities, sexes, and orientations have shown racism, bigotry, and homophobia towards those who live within, the in-between, and in many cases still do.

In closing, I want to say this: when fighting for a cause, especially one for equality, we must all be sure that our hearts are pure and our path clearly defined. We should always take a personal inventory to ensure that our end goal is not at the cost of another human being. We cannot scream for justice as we show racism, bigotry, and homophobia no matter our own color, creed, sexual orientation, gender, or religious views. True equality is not found bathed in the blood and tears of those we cut down, but rather within the light of those we lift up. Words equate to nothing without the true follow-through of our actions.

So the next time you lift that hand to point fingers, remember to take a moment to take a look into that mirror and remember those who live in the in-between. Those who are not accepted for the color of their skin or their orientation both of which they did not choose, and ask yourself: is my heart pure?

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.



